1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

“Crispy” the Hawk, released back into the wild.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is a big day for a Red-Tailed Hawk named “Crispy”, and if you’re wondering how he got this unique name just take a look at his pictures below.

In April, Crispy was found by members of Oncor after he was shocked while on a power line.

Executive Director Ginger McConnell and her team at Wild Bird Rescue have spent the last 6 months getting the bird healthy enough to return back to the wild. exactly 6 months from when the bird was first brought to wild bird rescue, he will be released into the wild.

“He had to regain his confidence and regain his muscle strength, so we put him outside in a muse so he could fly back and forth and build those muscles back up,” McConnell said.

Crispy was released back into the wild Wednesday afternoon on private property where he is expected to live a happy life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News