“Crispy” the Hawk, released back into the wild.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is a big day for a Red-Tailed Hawk named “Crispy”, and if you’re wondering how he got this unique name just take a look at his pictures below.







In April, Crispy was found by members of Oncor after he was shocked while on a power line.

Executive Director Ginger McConnell and her team at Wild Bird Rescue have spent the last 6 months getting the bird healthy enough to return back to the wild. exactly 6 months from when the bird was first brought to wild bird rescue, he will be released into the wild.

“He had to regain his confidence and regain his muscle strength, so we put him outside in a muse so he could fly back and forth and build those muscles back up,” McConnell said.

Crispy was released back into the wild Wednesday afternoon on private property where he is expected to live a happy life.