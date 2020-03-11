Crockett Elementary defeats WFPD in coloring contest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Do you think you could win a coloring contest with a kindergartner? Wichita Falls police officers attempted that challenge today.

Crockett Elementary faced off against officers in a coloring competition but the catch; the officers were blindfolded.

It was a fierce battle between two mighty foes.

But in the end, it’s hard to defeat a professional artist in their own habitat.

When people hear police, some think friend and protector while others think crime scenes.

But WFPD seeks to create engagement and trust within the community. And that starts right at home.

“This program, Kindergartners vs. Cops coloring event, was actually something that I came up with out of a discussion with my seven-year-old daughter about who can do what and everything,” WFPD Lieutenant of Community Services Joseph Puddu said. “So what we decided to do was put together a little storyline because everybody knows that kindergarteners and coloring is king.”

And the kindergartners proved that they are kings and queens of coloring by beating the cops fair and square.

The 16 officers didn’t stand a chance against Crockett Elementary on their home turf.

Even WFPD Police Chief Manuel Borrego couldn’t rise to the challenge. But WFPD accepted their loss with much class.

“They brought their A-game,” Lt. Joseph Puddu. “They beat us. And we’re proud to say it was a good time. It was a good chance for us to get some involvement with the kids and they were really excited and the officers were excited. So I think it was a good, fun program for everybody.”

This is the first event of its kind but WFPD hopes to keep engagement like this up by continuing to visit other schools in the area.

“We’re interested at hosting at other schools,” Lt. Puddu. “So hopefully that will come too. If there’s any schools that would host for, us to host this, just call us.”

And if you think a school isn’t up to the challenge, take some advice from these champions.

“They’re gonna lose,” Crockett Elementary kindergartner Aryden Neeves said. “We gave him the color he need, and we moved his hand and then he colored there.”

“I went slow and colored in the lines,” Crockett Elementary kindergartner Logan Rice said.

And when kindergartners beat the cops, you better celebrate.

Each of the 64 kindergartners from Crockett got a pack of crayons in their winnings along with some honorary police officer stickers.