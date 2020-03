WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Who’s ready for a contest?

The kindergartners at Crockett Elementary School and the WFPD will be going hand and hand with a crayon coloring contest and the officers will be blindfolded!

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 10, starting at 10 a.m. at Crockett Elementary.

Both teams hope to see you there to cheer them on!