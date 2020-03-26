Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Crocs donating free shoes to healthcare workers

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crocs are joining the growing list of companies offering freebies as a thank you to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff members.

Here’s how it works:

Workers can go to Crocs.com starting at 9 a.m. PST to request a free pair while supplies last.

You will not be able to make a request if the day’s allotment of Crocs has been met. You can try again the next day at the same time to put a request in.

The Crocs are free and shipping is free too. The company also announced it is donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be given to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News