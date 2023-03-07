TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Day seven of the murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, begins Tuesday, March 7, at 8:30 a.m. in Fort Worth.

Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, is still on the stand after nearly seven hours of testimony. By 8:30 a.m., we’ll hear the continuation of the defense’s cross-examination.

Until then, here’s a recap of day six.

McDaniel said after giving Wilder a bath on October 10, 2018, she put him to bed and said she and Staley decided to swim in Staley’s pool.

She said an argument ensued, causing Staley to get out of the pool and go inside. McDaniel said she remained in the pool and finished a bottle of wine before going inside and going to bed early because she had nursing school in the morning.

The next morning, she said she woke up and couldn’t find her phone, and that’s when she made the discovery of her son’s lifeless body.

In cross-examination, the defense brought up McDaniel’s prior career as a dispatcher, speculating she could have ties with local law enforcement, law enforcement that the defense believes could have planted a seed in McDaniel’s head, that Staley could be responsible after telling her they found blood in Wilder’s crib.

Screenshots were also shown of Staley attempting several times to contact McDaniel after the death, saying, “If you have to blame me in order to make yourself feel better, then go ahead.”

McDaniel is also facing charges of tampering with evidence after messages were found to be deleted off of McDaniel’s phone between her and Staley, as well as child endangerment charges.

She said she has not been offered any kind of deal to testify and said she’s doing it because she owes it to her son.

The testimony will be live blogged again Tuesday.