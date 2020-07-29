Crowds gather again to protest, support Confederate statue in Vernon

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The debate over the Confederate statue on the lawn of the Wilbarger County Courthouse rages on.

There was talk of a group from Dallas coming up to protest the statue, but that never happened.

A few members from the Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter Movement were in attendance.

A group from Vernon was there to push back in support of keeping the statue.

Both sides saw large groups materialize outside of the courthouse, a somewhat different scene than last week.

Everyone involved was still preaching peaceful protest, but there was a fair amount of shouting between the two sides.

The protest lasted around an hour and a half before the crowd started to disperse.

