Crowell ISD moves to virtual learning after 20 students exposed to COVID-19

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — Crowell Independent School District will move to virtual learning on Friday, Sept. 25 after 20 students were exposed to COVID-19.

According to Crowell ISD Superintendent Donald Rhodes, 20 students were exposed to a student from Munday ISD at a cross country meet on Monday, Sept. 21 who tested COVID-19 positive.

Facilities will be closed Thursday, Sept. 24 and classes will begin virtual learning on Friday, Sept. 25.

Rhodes states the school will remain in virtual learning for six school days.

If all students remain free of the virus, classes will resume in person on Oct. 5; however, if a new positive case develops between students or staff, the virtual learning will continue.

All sports events that would include Crowell ISD between today and Oct. 5 are cancelled.