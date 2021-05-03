Crowell ISD to update 82-year-old building after school bond passes

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular proposition in recent elections in Texoma: school bonds.

And Crowell saw a school bond election of its own with voters recently approving the $4 million bond proposal.

“It’s probably been long overdue, but the opportunity was there, the voters saw the opportunity was there,” Crowell ISD Superintendent Dr. Donald Rhodes said. “So now the real work begins now.”

The work beings more than 82 years after the facilities opening in 1939, so Crowell ISD Principal Johnny James won’t sweat another couple of years of waiting.

“It’s not gonna happen overnight, it’ll probably take a year and a half, two years to get it completely done, we’re gonna have a new cafeteria, basically a new elementary, very exciting times in Crowell ISD,” James said.

Along with a new cafeteria, they’re also excited about the addition of a tornado shelter, rooftop central heat, and air to replace the window A/C.

They’ll also see new restrooms and electrical systems, upgraded classrooms and technology, a lot to look forward to in Crowell ISD.

“The teachers are looking forward to bringing a 1939 building into the 21st century so we’re already talking about what our classrooms are going to look like in 2021-2022,” James said.

The only work done to the outside will be the addition of a new covered entryway in front of the elementary school.

Superintendent Rhodes said this is a way to make those necessary improvements while keeping tradition.

“Most of the community went to school there and between the board and the architect, they felt like they could keep the legacy so to speak there, but yet bring it up to speed,” Rhodes said.

And up to speed of the 21st Century, with new technology infrastructure that can bring their teaching to the next level, no matter what.

“We want to be face to face as much as possible, but we understand that sometimes we just can’t, and so for our staff and our students, it’s just another day,” James said.

Although it’s still a $4 million dollar price tag, the district was able to cut that in half with the revenue protection payment through local wind farms.

“We thank the wind farm, we thank our taxpayers, and we’re excited to get this job done,” Rhodes said.

Upgrades to the 80 plus year old school, so its functional to last another eight decades.