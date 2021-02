CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Crowell Independent School District said the district will resume in-person learning for kindergarten thru 12th grade beginning Friday, February 5.

This follows the district transitioning exclusively to virtual learning on January 26 due to COVID-19 exposure within the district.

Preschool and Head Start students will remain at home until Wednesday, February 10 due to additional COVID-19 exposure.

