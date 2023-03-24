Sage Bearden, 14, of Crowell, at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (Photo courtesy HOUSTON RODEO)

FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — While most Texoma teens were relaxing on spring break, one Crowell teen was busy breaking records and making history in the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion in Houston.

Sage Bearden and others after she was named Grand Champion (photo courtesy Rodeo Houston)

Sage Bearden, 14, of Crowell, was named the Grand Champion in the Junior Market Barrow Show on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after her hog sold for a record $375,000 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Barrow Auction.

Bearden’s grand total shattered the previous record of $250,000 that was set in 2022, according to Rodeo Houston officials.

Officials with Rodeo Houston said once the grand total of the sale was announced, Bearden “cried with happiness”.

“I never dreamed that I would be here,” Bearden said. “Winning means all of my hard work paid off in the end. It wasn’t for nothing.”

Bearden is a member of the Crowell Future Farmers of America that has been showing market barrows, or sterilized male hogs, since she was in third grade, according to the Houston Rodeo.

According to Rodeo Houston officials, Bearden said her love for showing market barrows is due to her father, who teaches Ag, and her brother.

More about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.

Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo continues through March 19.

For more information, visit rodeohouston.com