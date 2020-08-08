Cruise in honor of Yajaira Garcia underway in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— In less than half an hour, a caravan in honor of Yajaira Garcia is set to make its way to downtown Wichita Falls.



Reporter Pj Green will be standing by the soccer fields at Southwest Parkway and Barnett Rd where participants are beginning to line up.



After the cruise for Vanessa Guillen a couple of weeks ago, Garcia’s family asked if the organizer, Larry Moreno, would host another for their daughter.



It’s a way to show support for the family, and continue demanding justice.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound on November 3, 2018.



When deputies arrived on the scene on Hammon road they said Joshua Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.



Cook is charged with her murder, and is out on bond.

The cruise will leave from here near the soccer fields, and go down Seymour Highway and pass by the Wichita County Courthouse.



The final destination is Moreno’s Shop on Indiana.

All are welcome to join.

On KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m., Pj Green will have the full story.