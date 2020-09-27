Cruise to Vote event looks to inspire people to cruise to polls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the midst of an election year, local organizations are finding creative ways to encourage Texomans to vote.

Larry Moreno Cruises, Cafe con Leche and the Wichita Falls League of Women Voters all joined forces Saturday, Sept. 26 for the Cruise to Vote.

After meeting at Memorial Stadium 5 p.m., event organizers cruised down Seymour Highway to the Grand Hotel hoping to inspire people to register to vote.

“To me I didn’t think I would make a difference in anything, but with everything that’s going on right now, for me I saw stuff like that I think it’s time I get in there and register to vote,” event organizer and first-time voter Larry Moreno said. “I hope somebody would see it and be like, ‘Okay, if he’s going to vote maybe I might just step up and vote and maybe it might make a difference.'”