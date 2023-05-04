NOCONA TX, (KFDX/KJTL) — The 10th Annual Cruisin’ Nocona kicks off this weekend.

It all starts Friday, May 5 with the Poker Cruise that takes drivers through 120 miles of North Texas Hill Country, including a historic stop at Spanish Fort. Prizes will go to the best poker hands, and the day of fun will end with an old-fashioned burnout where there will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes awarded.

Registration for the Poker Cruise starts at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Nocona Beer and Brewery on East Highway 82. The Poker Cruise itself starts shortly after at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., awards will be handed out back at “The V” on Baylor Street, and the Burnout starts at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 6, head to “The V” for a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The car show registration begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Clay Street and West Walnut Street, followed by the car show judging at noon. The Power Wheel Car Show and Drag Race happens at 2 p.m., and the awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.

