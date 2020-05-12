Cruisin Nocona still happening despite pandemic

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Nocona Chamber of Commerce has announced that their Cruisin Nocona Classic Car Event is still happening despite the coronavirus.

The Vicari Auction may be canceled, but all other events are expected to happen as scheduled.

The event begins Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m., and continues through Saturday, May 30, with various events throughout the city of Nocona.

You can find the full event details on their flyer posted below:

For more information about Cruisin Nocona, visit their Facebook page or call the Nocona Chamber of Commerce at (940) 825-3526.