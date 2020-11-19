Crumbl Cookies announces tentative opening date in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready, cookie lovers! A gourmet cookie shop, which has its headquarters in Utah, is coming to Wichita Falls.

Crumbl Cookies will be located inside the Quail Creek Shopping Center off Lawerence Road. Warm milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are always on the menu along with more than 120 specialty flavors that rotate weekly.

According to one of the owners, the opening date is pending, but the cookie store is expected to open in mid-January. Crumbl will start the hiring process in late December. The week the store opens, they will host a free cookie day.

The first Crumbl opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017, when two cousins came up with what they believed to be the world’s best chocolate chip cookie. Now, they have over 100 locations nationwide.