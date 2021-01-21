Crumbl Cookie opens its doors to Wichita Falls residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crumbl Cookie has officially opened its doors in Wichita Falls and is ready to serve all of the sweet-toothed residents.

Crumbl Cookie located in the Quail Creek Shopping Center on Lawrence Road opened its doors Thursday morning to Wichita Falls residents.

Crumbl Cookie offers a wide variety of cookies from a simple chocolate chip to a “frozen” hot chocolate cookie.

“We just love the community here, we’re big fans of Wichita Falls. Bobby’s been stationed at Sheppard Airforce Base for six years.” “I get to be a citizen Airmen and a business owner, we’re really excited to bring a new fun clean concept to Wichita Falls,” said Crumbl Cookie owners Owners Kimberly and Bobby Harms.

Crumbl Cookie also offers curbside pickup and delivery, Friday is their free cookie day and if you download their app you will receive a warm free Chocolate chip cookie.

