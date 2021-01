WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mark your calendars for January 21 as Crumbl Cookie on Lawrence Road in the Quail Creek shopping center will be opening its doors.

Warm milk, Chocolate Chip, and chilled sugar cookies are always on the menu with more than 120 specialty flavors.

On Friday, January 22, if you download their app, you can receive a free chocolate chip cookie from 8:00 a.m. until Midnight.