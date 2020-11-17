Crunch Fitness now open!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The 19th location in the state of Texas for Crunch Fitness is now open here in Wichita Falls. This is the newest Crunch location to open since the pandemic hit at the beginning of this year.

Like most of the world, many Wichitans have been going stir crazy being cooped up in the house for months on end.

Well now, they have a place to burn some of that built-up energy, Crunch Fitness.

“What separates us I think is that we something here for everybody. Whether you’re a first-time gym goer, whether you’re a seasoned veteran, and you’ve been bodybuilding for years, we have a little bit of something for everybody inside the facility,” Pre-sale Director for Crunch Fitness Wichita Falls, Calvin Armatas said

Along with a full tanning salon and even a childcare department for those looking to work out while caring for a child not in school. Armatas said, when it comes to cleanliness, that is their number one priority.

“Making sure that all of our employees are masked up and we have raised cleaning procedures up to, I would say a level where we’re constantly watching it on a day to day basis,” Armatas said

When it came to choosing where Crunch wanted to open its next location, Armatas said it was Wichita Falls’ location on the map that swayed them to open up offering more than fitness services, convenience.

“Wichita Falls for us, we just felt like it was a great opportunity. We have multiple locations across Texas in Abilene, Lubbock, Amarillo, and Midland. So for us, it’s really just great that people can use another location is they happen to travel, it’s in an essentially located spot, we’re near some major cities as well,” Armatas said

So if you’ve been stuck in the house just itching to get out and better yourself, physically and mentally, pack up your gym bag and give Crunch Fitness a go!

Crunch Fitness of Wichita Falls is offering one dollar down membership throughout the rest of the year.



