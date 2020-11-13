Crunch Fitness set to open doors November 16

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crunch Fitness’ new location in Wichita Falls will open Monday, November 16 at 5:00 a.m.

Crunch Fitness will be located at 3007 Garrett Avenue, the former location of Gold’s Gym.

The fitness center and gym will offer group fitness classes, miles of cardio and personal training, all included with a month-to-month membership

To celebrate their grand opening, Crunch Fitness will have a pre-opening party Sunday, November 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with vendors, food, drinks and music.

