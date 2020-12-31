Crush NTX can help you stick with your new year’s resolution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a recent survey, about 188 million adult Americans said they’re determined to learn something new, make a lifestyle change, or set a personal goal to better themselves in 2021.

How many times have you heard the phrase “new year, new me”? Probably a lot right? Well folks like, General Manager, Tara Poche at Crush Fitness can help you become a better “you” in 2021.

“We really like to dig in and get personal with every one of our members, so we definitely want to hear your goals,” Poche said. “We don’t want you to just come into the gym and feel like you’re on your own. We want to get with you and figure out what your goals are and what in the gym can really benefit those goals.”

Crush Fitness opened its doors back in November offering services as a virtual cycling class, free weights as well as several machines to help you get back into tip-top shape, but Poche said it takes more than having the resources and determination to see lasting results.

“It really does take commitment, and you really do need a community around you so we would love to be that community that encourages you, educates you, and teaches you what to do that’s going to be effective. Everyone wants a quick fix when it comes to fitness but there’s really no quick fix,” Poche said.

Commitment is so important Crush decided to hold a new years challenge to help clients stick to their goals.

“It’s very much based on building healthy habits, so you’ll track nutrition, you’ll track gym check-ins and things like that and just really help build healthy habits throughout the weeks,” Poche said.

For those still a little wary to get out due to the pandemic, Poche said not to worry, Crush is the first gym in the U.S. To install the viral filtration defense system against COVID.

If that’s not enough to get you out, Poche said they are also offering virtual classes to take right from home, ensuring that you keep up with your resolution while keeping your head held high, ready for whatever 2021 has to bring.

Poche said anyone is welcome to walk in and try out the gym for free. Staff can help you with a personalized plan to help stick with your resolution.