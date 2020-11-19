Crush NTX first gym in nation to utilize IVP

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, some folks might find it hard opening up a new business, but a new gym owner has a weapon up her sleeve to combat the virus.

Crush North Texas Owner Melissa Whitmer has been tirelessly working since the beginning of the year and said today is a huge day for her.

“We have so many different tiers of memberships. We like to say we have fitness for everyone. We have a full-service working gym, we have personal training and we have a studio class option,” Whitmer said.

Among several other amenities including child care for parents with children not in school. Though, the biggest topic of discussion inside of Crush NTX has been the Integrated Viral Protection Bio-defense Filter, something that IVP Managing Director Dr. Garrett Peel knows all too well.

“This is a level of enhanced security, an invention by Monzer Hourani, that provides the cleanest freshest viral free air to an indoor space. When we think about it, we need to look toward the future and how we use technology and science to mitigate the risk and spread of this terrible disease,” Peel said.

Crush NTX is the first fitness gym in the nation to utilize this system. Something that Whitmer said sets her gym apart from the others and hopes other businesses jump on board with the IVP.

“We need all of the resources available in order to keep us healthy and I think by having an added layer of protection, we can stay open and America can stay open, and I think that’s important,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said going to the gym can not only help your physical fitness but your mental health as well, something that’s much needed during a time of crisis.

Crush NTX is located at 4017 Seymour Highway. They are open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours vary.

If you’d like to check for more details or to sign up for a membership, click here.