Crush NTX Fitness now open in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crush NTX Fitness opened its doors to the Wichita Falls community Wednesday morning.

The new locally owned fitness center held a ribbon-cutting and press conference at 10:00 a.m.

Officials with Crush NTX said they will offer the Wichita Falls community an unparalleled gym experience that is safe, welcoming and flexible.

“We are so excited to open our gym to our community,” Melissa Whitmer, founder and owner of Crush NTX said. “COVID-19 was the reason the last gym we managed closed. Isolation and uncertainty have negatively affected people’s mental and physical health everywhere.”

Whitmer said she wants to offer a local gym where all members feel welcome, comfortable and confident in their facility.

Crush NTX is a gym inviting to all fitness levels, offering the most varied programs and schedules in Wichita Falls.

Crush NTX has frequent group exercise classes – 120 studio classes per week and realizes the importance of flexibility in a fitness routine.

Crush NTX is the first and only exercise facility using a state-of-the-art air filtration system to offer members a safer environment.

