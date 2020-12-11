Cryovac shops for more than 350 CASA children through Angel Tree Program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some children who may not otherwise, are going to have a very Merry Christmas thanks to a local companies’ annual tradition.

Cryovac employees in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls took their wallets to Walmart for an Angel Tree shopping spree.

The employees altogether adopted 200 kids and Thursday night, the company matched that number to provide even more children gifts this holiday.

Both volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, and Cryovac employees grabbed their shopping carts and a card with the child’s age and wish list.

This is the sixth year they’ve been apart of the Angel Tree Program.