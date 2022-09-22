WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean culture will be highlighted over the coming days on the campus of MSU Texas, starting with Thursday night’s Culture Show, courtesy of the Caribbean Student Organization.



As part of the celebration, the CSO hosted the show at Akin Auditorium.



Brian Blair, president of the CSO, said he and the other Caribbean students are grateful for the support they’ve received from the Wichita Falls community.

“It’s a celebration of our culture, Caribbean culture. and we also use it as an opportunity to give back to the Wichita Falls community. Caribbean students, we consider Wichita Falls our home away from home, and throughout the years, the Wichita Falls community has really appreciated our culture and embraced it,” said Blair.

Caribfest continues with the Coca Show competition Friday night at 9p.m. at the Sikes Lake center.



On Saturday, the parade is set for 1:30 p.m. on campus, and then Saturday night at 10 is the Flagarama Party at the West Campus Annex.



Proceeds from the event will be donated to the ARC of Wichita County, as well as the newly implemented scholarships for students who are a part of the CSO.