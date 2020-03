ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Holliday Police Department Patrol Investigator Jack Curd will become the Archer County Sherrif.

Curd has been in law enforcement since 2002, first with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office where he became chief deputy and then with the Holliday Police Department since 2013.

With comes after Staci Beesinger announced she would be stepping down from Archer County Sheriff after 12 years in that role as one of just six female sheriffs in Texas’ 254 counties .