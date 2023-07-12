WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Curious Minds are wondering, what’s this new school in Wichita Falls that you may have been hearing about?

“Curious Minds is a private school that is going to be a combination of self-pace and project-based learning,” Founder Lauren Loskot said.

Curious Minds opens in August, serving third-eighth Grades. The school was founded by passionate teachers Lauren Loskot and Rob Adams, plus a mom whose kids have homeschooled and attended public and private schools, still not finding the perfect fit, but they all say this school will be a place where curiosity takes center stage!

“We want to focus on teaching what’s needed but also teaching on what students want to learn,” Founder Rob Adams said.

They’ll have core subjects like math, science, and history, but thanks to some community partnerships, they’ll also have some great electives.

“With theatre they’ll be able to be on the Backdoor Stage with the theatre productions so that’s really exciting, there’s good lighting good sound and 4-h is really limitless, there’s leadership skills, STEM stuff,” Founder Jennifer Collins said.

Beyond theatre and 4-H, there will also be an entrepreneurship class.

“With that, the students will actually participate in a school economy where they will earn Curious Cash and have a variety of ways to spend it, which will teach them financial responsibility,” Loskot said.

Where will classes be held? Well, the school might just have the most colorful campus around: CrashWorks.

“Our kids are going to be able to utilize Crashworks materials and all the facilities that are up here! Just come see it and talk to us! We won’t be the place for everybody, but we want to be the place for anyone who sees our worth and potential with us,” Loskot said.

The 12,000 square foot space allows for dozens of creative opportunities. As for what the next few weeks look like for the Curious Minds crew?

“Very, very busy, we’re renovating and finalizing business details, but we’re energized we’re ready,” Founders said.

Still curious? These three say they’re open to answering any questions you may have as students embark on this exciting educational journey!

For more information on the school, click here. Curious Minds will have an Open House on Friday, August 4th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The next one will be on Saturday, August 5th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The school will be located at 900 Indiana Avenue, inside CrashWorks STEAM Studio and Makerspace.