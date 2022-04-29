WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid financial woes plaguing the district, the Board of Trustees for the Wichita Falls Independent School District met in a special session on Friday to further discuss the possibility of a reduction in staff.

The WFISD Board of Trustees met at the Education Center on Broad Street on Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

The board again discussed the looming staff reduction announced several months ago.

WFISD officials confirmed the following positions would see changes or cuts:

Assistant Director of Federal Programs

Assistant Director of Special Education

Curriculum Specialist for Elementary and Early Learning

Curriculum Specialist for P.E. and Health

Curriculum Specialist for Social Studies

Special Education Specialists (5 positions)

Instructional Technology Specialists (3 positions)

Director of Instructional Technology

Bilingual/E.S.L. Specialist

Director of Assessment

Elementary Interventionists (3 positions)

Secondary Campus Testing Coordinators (6 positions)

In all, at least 25 positions could see changes or would be cut altogether, according to officials.

WFISD administrative officials also said probationary contracts will be no more and unfilled positions will remain as such for a while.

The agenda for Friday’s Special Session of the WFISD Board of Trustees can be found below:

