Cuts, no tax rate increase reflected in WF 2020-2021 proposed budget

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council has officially seen the 2020-2021 proposed budget which was planned during months of uncertainty.

City Manager Darron Leiker said it reflects about a 5% drop from the last budget, but there is some good news.

There’s no increase in the tax rate and Leiker and council members said it should stay that way. However, cuts did have to be made in other places.

District 1 City Councilor Michael Smith has seen a lot in his four terms on the council.

A recession, the drought, flooding in his district and now COVID-19.

“The background leading up to it, I mean things are good, the future looks bright and then bam and it just all changes,” Smith said.

Leiker and his budget team began work before the pandemic but then came the challenges.

“We had to scramble when COVID-19 hit and started to dissipate a lot of our revenue sources particularly in the general fund,” Leiker said.

The city had to make cuts like a hiring freeze and pausing Capital Improvement Projects.

This resulted in a more conservative budget that went down about 5% from the previous year.

“We didn’t have to get the hatchet out and slash the budget, we were able to use the scalple,” Leiker said. “All at the same time to keep the tax rate the same.”

To keep the tax rate the same and still create a balanced budget, Leiker said there is some bad news.

“There’s a lot of cuts in there and does not include things like pay raises for employees,” Leiker said.

Those smaller cuts giving taxpayers a little relief.

“You never know what’s going to happen, I mean we’ve still got a couple of months until we’ve got to nail down by law the budget and the tax rate,” Smith said. “So we’re hoping that everything stays the same.”

Leiker and Smith add the first budget hearing with city council seemed to be a mutual understanding.

“I didn’t receive a lot of feedback so that kind of tells me that they’re probably pretty content with my proposed budget, now the other side of that is we don’t have a lot of choices,” Leiker said.

“This was a little bit of a ray of sunshine that things look OK,” Smith said.

City council will hold a public hearing on the budget Aug. 18. The budget has to be adopted by Sept. 1.

Click here to view the City of Wichita Falls Proposed Operating Budget.