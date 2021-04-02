CVB launches new app to help visitors fall in love with Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL — There’s an app for that!

That’s what members of the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are saying now after the launch of the new Discover Wichita Falls app and website.

The website development began a year ago and now allows those new to the city as well as residents to explore what is happening in Wichita Falls.

There’s a widget that allows visitors to plan what hotel they want to stay in based on restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more that is in close proximity, this can then be shared with friends and family.

We have so many great things to do in Wichita Falls, we have wonderful restaurants, and we wanted to make it very easy to find everything there is to do here, so that was our main focus, our main goal was to make it for every level of user,” Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Marketing Manager Susan Kimes said. “With the current situation with COVID, I think there will be quite a bit of day trips, there’s gonna be people who are gonna venture out close to home and we wanted to make sure people were aware of the things that are to do in Wichita Falls that are safe outside or they can do very close to where they live.”

The website has categories such as family fun, coffee, nightlife, recreation, live music, date night, date night, biking, recommendations from locals and more.

You can download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Follow this link to the website.