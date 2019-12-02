Cyber shopping benefits local nonprofit

After a successful Small Business Saturday in Texoma, now is all about Cyber Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a successful Small Business Saturday in Texoma, now it’s all about Cyber Monday.

Online shoppers are grabbing the latest deals as the clock winds down, one organization is encouraging folks to shop with a purpose.

Each time Texomans make an Amazon purchase they can potentially donate to a nonprofit right here in our backyard just by checking out.

While stores still see many shoppers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the digital footprint on Cyber Monday continues to grow.

“Today [Monday] is our super bowl, Cyber Monday, we’ve been preparing for this for months, we have deals across categories,” Amazon spokesperson Teal Pennebaker said.

And while folks shop around for their friends and families this holiday season they can also contribute to those less fortunate, like the people at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge support.

“We’re seeing that just like online shopping is kinda becoming the new thing for shoppers, we’re seeing that online giving is the new thing for donors,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

By placing an order through Amazon Smile, you can make a difference.

“They’re taking care of the needs of their loved ones and themselves as they purchase the items they need and they’re also helping the folks we serve here every day at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge by providing for us financially,” Sparks said.

All you have to do is type Amazon Smile in your web browser, fill-out your Amazon sign-in information or create an account, select Faith Mission Wichita Falls as the nonprofit you support and shop as usual.

Pennebaker breaks down the sought out items this year.

“Our Echo Dot is only $22, this was one of our best sellers on Black Friday, our Fire TV Sticks continue to be some of our top sellers, those are up to 50%,” Pennebaker said.

So when you go to cash in on a bargain this Cyber Monday, don’t forget those in need.

While this is the perfect time to snag a deal and donate to Faith Mission, remember you can donate all year round.

Some local places are also offering Cyber Monday deals or promotions: