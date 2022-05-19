WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cyclist who was struck by a truck Thursday morning at the intersection of Sisk Road and Southwest Parkway has died.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, patrol officers responded to a crash at Sisk Road and Southwest parkway involving a bicycle and a pickup truck around 7:41 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Sgt. Eipper said officers discovered the bicyclist, identified as Nancy Kiel Beaver, 65, of Wichita Falls, was traveling westbound on Southwest parkway attempting to turn south onto Sisk Road.

According to police, the truck was northbound on Sisk Road attempting to turn westbound onto Southwest Parkway.

The driver of the truck did not see Beaver and proceeded into the intersection, and the front end of the truck struck Beaver.

Beaver, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was alert and talking with first responders during the investigation of the crash.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Beaver was transported by AMR as a precaution to United Regional, where she was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m. Her body is being sent for autopsy.

Sgt. Eipper said no charges are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.