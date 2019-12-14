Cypress Water Purification Lab seeks interns

This internship has been around since the 1990s and it’s unpaid, but the supervisor hopes at some point it will be paid.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls’ state of the art water treatment complex is seeking interns to help with water testing.

The Cypress Water Purification Laboratory works year-round to ensure water quality is up to superior standards.

This internship has been around since the 1990s and it’s unpaid, but the supervisor hopes at some point it will be paid.

It allows those interested to learn with some of the most advanced technology in the state.

“The computer did all the math already,” Cypress Water Purification Lab technician Carli Barton said.

Barton works hand in hand with interns at the laboratory.

“I love seeing the lightbulb go off,” Barton said.

She saw the lightbulb go off in her latest intern.

“He learned a lot, he was able to do basically everything that I taught him to do all on his own, without any help, by the time he left,” Barton said.

The laboratory has an important job in making regular checks on the quality of water going into your sinks.

“We’re kind of like the water police here, we have operations at both plants 24/7 and here we do monitoring, we make sure the operators are doing what they’re supposed to be doing out in the plant and we do additional monitoring on the water back here,” Cypress Water Purification Lab supervisor Hunter Adams said.

They’re looking for curious and hardworking folks to join that water police force.

“We’re all over the place,” Adams said.

It’s not just about being in the lab, technicians take these interns to do field collections and environmental testing.

It’s a way to learn outside of the textbook as the City of Wichita Falls has hired interns in the past.

“I think it works a lot better in people’s favor to put on their resume to say ‘hey I worked at this water plant and I used this instrument, this instrument, this instrument, I learned how to do this, looks a lot better than just saying ‘I went to school and I learned’,” Barton said.

A simple way to take classroom lessons to the lab and develop skills and a passion that may just last a lifetime.

They don’t have a set number of interns they’re looking for.

However, the more available you are, the better chance you’ll have at getting the internship.

Adams said this will appeal typically to people interested in environmental science, biology and chemistry.

Click here to apply.