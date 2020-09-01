Cypress Water Treatment Plant awaits WF city council’s $2.35 million decision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Tuesday morning, Wichita Falls city council will vote on a $2.35 million resolution to replace micro-filtration membranes in their water purification process for Lake Kemp.

The typical micro-filtration membrane’s life span is eight to 10 years, the ones at the Cypress Water Treatment Plant, now 12-years-old and counting.

“It’s a crucial part in the treatment process for the water at Lake Kemp,” water purification superintendent Mark Southard said.

Public Works requesting 2,700 micro-filtration membrane replacements, which are vital in making the water from Lake Kemp safe.

The micro-filtration membrane removing all solids from the water, before step two can remove the salt.

“In that treatment scheme, it is required to remove those solids to get turbidity low enough to be able to treat the water through reverse osmosis,” Southard said.

But without the micro-filtration replacements, reverse osmosis cannot be completed.

And since DuPont Water Solutions no longer makes the same version the city needs after 12 years, brand new replacements are needed.

“We can’t actually go back with the old version since they’re no longer being made, we have to switch over to this new version,” Southard said. “That’s another reason we are doing the entire plant all at once.”

The Cypress Water Treatment Plant dedicates an entire building to purifying the Lake Kemp water.

So, Southard said although there’s a large price tag, they won’t need to worry about replacements for another decade.

“When you look at it over the lifespan of the membrane life, like I said anywhere from up to eight to 10 years, it really is kind of a lower cost when you look at it as a lifespan product,” Southard said.

And that micro-filtration and reverse osmosis plant produces 54 million gallons of water per day at the Cypress plant.