Cypress Water Treatment Plant officials explain reason behind discolored and stinky water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Several residents have taken to social media to express their concerns about their tap water being a brownish color and having a stench to it.

Officials with the Cypress Water Treatment Plant say residents have nothing to worry about and said they have it under control.

The reason behind the stench, Water Purification Superintendent, Mark Southard said they experience this almost every year when temps start rising causing a rapid algae bloom. Southard said they are able to detect a spike and treat the water removing 90-percent of the algae along with the stench and taste.

He said if you have discolored water then chances are you have rusty pipes or galvanized pipes and said it’s purely aesthetic.

“It’s perfectly safe to drink, it’s what we would call an aesthetic issue so its taste and odor its generally just referring to as an aesthetic issue but it’s not a safety hazard at all,” Southard said.

Another water concern comes from Lake Wichita spillway where several hundred dead fish are sitting at the bottom of the spillway.

Parks and Wildlife officials tell us that the cause is most likely from fish swimming up the Wichita River and into Holiday Creek then finding their way at the bottom of the spillway where they end up becoming trapped with very little oxygen.