WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Joining a sorority or fraternity is a source of unity for many people, and Wichita Falls is home to several members of those involved in Greek Life.

Members of the Divine Nine sororities in Wichita Falls said that, aside from the sisterhood, being a part of these organizations has provided them a direct way to make an impact in our community.

“We’re all in this together, no matter what the letter,” Zeta Phi Beta sorority member Mineasa Nesbit said.

Unity, service and sister hood: those are just a few of the reasons many women have found to join sororities over the years, and the reasons many have stayed committed and involved for a lifetime.

“The D-9 is a collection of historically black sororities and fraternities,” Delta Sigma Theta sorority member Diane Morgan said. “The first one actually started in 1906 with Alpha Phi Alpha at Cornell University.”

The Divine Nine, or D-9, are the nine Black Greek lettered organizations that began over 100 years ago, and yes, there were already sororities on campuses of Ivy League universities, but students of color were often turned away.

“When sororities and fraternities first began in the 19th century, blacks certaintly weren’t admitted or allowed to be a part of the sororities,” Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member Delores Jackson said.

In the years leading up to 2022, the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta sororities have been honoring the legacies of their organizations and making an impact in Wichita Falls.

“Delta Sigma Theta started in 1913, and they were really strong on scholarship, sisterhood and social action and service,” Delta Sigma Theta sorority member Dierrica Smith said.

“Zeta is a community-conscious, action-oriented organization with a zest for excellence, and we were founded on the principles of service,” Zeta Phi Beta sorority member SheKendra Collins said.

“We have a history of being on the forefront of working a lot of social issues and movements,” Jackson said.

With service being a common core value between these sororities, members said it’s being able to make a positive change in their communities that is most important to them. Often times, they come together for events like Project Back to School, the local Alzheimer’s Walk and providing scholarships.

“Yes, we’re apart of different sororites, but that sisterhood is still there, regardless of what colors we wear, regardless of what sorority we’re apart of,” Smith said. “When we partner, we are working towards a common goal.”

A goal to elevate those around them and promote sisterhood is what these sororities are all about.

“I am an only child; I don’t have any sisters or brothers, so having a sister everywhere you go – if I wear this cardigan outside of my home in town, I am going to see a Zeta,” Collins said.

“If I left and took a trip to Oklahoma City, and I see someone in my colors, there’s a bond that starts when we recognize each other and introduce ourselves to each other,” Morgan said. “It’s like seeing a long-lost cousin or someone you’re excited to be with, someone else who’s a part of the Divine Nine.”

There are currently five fraternities and four sororities in the Divine Nine.