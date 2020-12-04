D.A. files motion alleging murder defendant violated bond

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to declare murder defendant Justin Love’s $500,000 bond insufficient, and/or to require him to wear an ankle monitor while out on bond.

This comes after the district attorney conducted an investigation and alleges Love violated hours of his curfew when he got a new job and was working a shift outside those hours.

A hearing had been scheduled Friday afternoon on a motion from Love’s attorney to modify his bond conditions because of new shift hours.

However, that hearing has now been reset for Monday when that motion will be considered, as well as a motion by love to reappoint his old attorney and to hear the D.A.’s new motion to declare his bond insufficient.

