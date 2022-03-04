WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s office has filed its response to the latest defense motion for a change of venue for the murder retrial of Justin Love.

A decision on moving the trial out of Wichita County is pending with Senior District Judge Robert Brotherton. Arguments were heard in court on January 20.

Right now, the trial is set to begin on June 6. Brotherton was the judge in Love’s first trial, in which he was found guilty of the murder of Domanic Thrasher in 2018 and given a 50-year sentence. That conviction was overturned on appeal.

Brotherton denied a request for a change of venue in the first trial.

Love’s attorneys claim a fair trial is not possible here because extensive publicity has created too great a prejudice against him.

The prosecutors’ arguments on calling a jury pool here to see if a jury can be seated are basically the same as in the hearing, with some added points.

They pointed out a jury was seated in Wichita County for Love’s first trial in 2018, and in jury selection, only seven of 84 prospective jurors were excused because of media coverage or having already formed an opinion, and only about 20 said they had even heard about the charge.

They maintained that Love is not so notorious and known to Wichita County residents that he could not receive a fair trial, and there was no difficulty seating a jury for co-defendant Blayne Brooks’ trial before Love’s.

Love’s attorneys also did not appeal the verdict of the first trial on grounds the court had been unable to seat a fair and impartial jury.

In the response filed this week, the prosecution said the defense argument that coverage has made Love a “notorious” person is not valid, especially when compared to other cases which were granted venue changes, such as serial murderer Faryion Wardrip and the 2018 trial in Fort Worth of Kody Lott, killer of McNiel student Lauren Landavazo.

They add that previous court rulings have established that news coverage that is accurate and objective is not considered to be prejudicial or inflammatory to potential jurors, and prominence of a defendant does not in itself create prejudice by jurors.

The D.A.’s office claims local coverage of the Love case has been overall factual, accurate and objective, and any “sensational” coverage was brought on by the defendant himself.

In dispelling testimony from two Wichita Falls defense attorneys who maintain a fair trial is not possible here, the response said some who practice criminal law here believe “the sun and rest of the community revolves around their practice, which is not the case.”

In their motion for a change of venue, the defense attorneys (two public defenders and one private attorney) argued that the potential jurors in Wichita County have been subjected to extensive pretrial publicity by the media within the county including newspapers, local radio and television broadcasts as well as internet and social media activity and by simple word-of-mouth regarding the defendant and the offense, from the time of the alleged crime to the present time.

They claimed the publicity “has been pervasive, prejudicial and inflammatory” for more than 5 years and has been a part of other stories on the other two defendants and accomplices.

The defense said it has created such hostility toward the defendant and prejudiced the opinions of members of the community to such a degree that it is unlikely a fair and impartial jury could be selected.

In addition, they maintained it has created a “dangerous combination against the defendant instigated by influential persons.”

Love is one of three people arrested in the murder of Thrasher in what police described as a marijuana buy gone bad.

It should be noted that trials, especially murder trials, that are moved out of the county can be very expensive.