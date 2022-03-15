WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — These days it’s a welcoming new sight out at Lake Wichita.

“Today I showed up and saw it and was pretty shocked,” MSU student Mitchell Hanafin said.

As the Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Vietnam veteran monument has stood there for three months now, it’s having the effect on passersby they hoped.

“My girlfriend told me about it yesterday cause she came out, but I saw it and it was like a little bit of joy like there’s honor out there for them,” Hanafin said.

Now, they want to continue raising awareness and honoring those Vietnam vets that may not have gotten the recognition they deserved. And with National Vietnam War Veterans Day so close, they hope to honor a crowd in a couple weeks.

“Not only on March 29 do we remember the veterans but we pay respect and remember the family members,” Major Francis Grice Chapter Regent Sonja Gandy said.

A national day many may not know, as it was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump back in 2017, marking the day the last U.S. troops withdrew from Vietnam in 1973 like event co-chair Brandie Ross.

“It wasn’t until we started planning that I even knew about a day for our Vietnam veterans,” Ross said.

And as a granddaughter of a Vietnam vet, makes it mean that much more.

“So I think co-chairing this has been a great way to not just get veterans out here but also people who just appreciate and respect these men that have given, some of them, their lives for this country,” Ross said.

Giving a veteran-filled community a chance to continue honoring all veterans the right way.

“We encourage family members, the community who wants to honor the veterans, and our veterans to come out that day and let us start repairing what history didn’t do, to honor these men, recognize them, and ultimately say thank you,” Gandy said.

A thanks for service most of us couldn’t even fathom.

That event will be out at Lake Wichita with the monument on Tuesday, March 29, at 11 a.m.

