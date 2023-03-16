WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office is moving to have a man who has been arrested and released on bond 7 times this year arrested yet again and held on a new bond high enough to protect the public.

Jordy Onstead-Donley was released on $35,000 bonds Wednesday on more charges that he violated a 2-year protective order that prohibits any contact with his former girlfriend.

Besides violation of his bonds and protective order, his charges include stalking, harassment, drug possession and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Iowa Park. A hearing on the D.A.’s motions is set tomorrow in 89th District Court.

Prosecutors say Onstead-Donley also failed to submit a urine sample for drug testing as required on Wednesday, March 15. He is now required to wear an ankle monitor and is under a nightly curfew. After his last arrest Tuesday, March 14, deputies say they found drugs on him as he was being booked in jail. His arrest came after officers say he again sent messages to the victim.

Since January 16, total bonds set on his charges are over $800,000. He has posted bonds 5 times in March alone.

An arrest warrant filed in February stated “Onstead-Donley has shown a pattern of conduct that leads us [police] to believe he will continue to violate the current conditions of his bonds as well as the protective order that is currently in place against him, we feel that the contemplation of more stringent bond conditions could potentially aid in deterring him from further committing offenses.”

The affidavit also said, “We further feel that the bonds previously set, are insufficient as proven by his continuous criminal activity.”