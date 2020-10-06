DA: Child predator arrested for looking at pornography on MSU computers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was among 10 men arrested in a DPS sting of online predators of children in 2017 is arrested by Midwestern State University Police for allegedly viewing pornography on an MSU computer.

Camron Lynn, 28, is being held with no bond in the Wichita County Jail.

Lynn was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 for the online solicitation of a minor. One of the conditions of his probation was not to log onto any pornographic web sites.

On October 2, prosecutors filed to have his probation revoked and said on August 31, a polygraph interview disclosed Lynn had been viewing pornography on the MSU computer system by bypassing filters and accessing shared files on Twitter.

Ages of the 10 defendants arrested in the 2017 sting ranged from 19 to 69. Lynn was 25 at the time.