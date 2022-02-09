WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As tensions continue to rise between Precinct 2 County Commissioner candidate Lee Harvey and Wichita County Sheriff David Duke due to allegations made by both parties, the Wichita County District Attorney’s office is stepping in.

Wichita County DA John Gillespie said that on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Lee Harvey requested Texas Rangers investigate an alleged abuse of power surrounding Sheriff Duke, and he needs a letter from the DA to request it.

Gillespie is asking for two independent prosecutors from Judge McKnight of the 30th District Court to decide whether an investigation is warranted.

One prosecutor would handle Harvey’s claims, and another would handle Dukes’. Gillespie said the increasingly hostile statements create too much conflict for the DA’s office.



Sheriff Duke said there is an investigation into Harvey, but at this time, it’s out of his hands.

The allegations are coming from an incident that involves Harvey using county employees for free labor after spreading dirt around a private property owners’ land while he stored the dirt for Harvey.

When it was time to haul the dirt off, Harvey allegedly used county employees to spread dirt around the property.

Harvey denies any wrong-doing, but Duke said several statements were taken from the employees mentioned in the incident that prove otherwise.

Harvey said the timing of the investigation is suspicious, seeing that Duke just endorsed Harvey’s opponent in the Precinct 2 race for County Commissioner, Mickey Fincannon, just weeks before early voting.

Harvey said the Sheriff’s Office has no power to investigate locally-elected officials. Duke said that’s not the case.

“When an allegation is, say, brought to the sheriff, his job is to take it to the District Attorney,” Harvey said. “The District Attorney reviews it – if the District Attorney warrants an investigation, he writes a letter requesting the information and stating that if the investigation warrants, that he’s willing to prosecute.”



“I’ve been an investigator for 20 years, and I know how this works, so yes we can and we do have authority in the Code of Criminal Procedure and the government code and what the Sheriff does,” Duke said. “Mr. Harvey should look it up, and maybe he should understand some more about the county government and how it works. Because he is no longer an elected official, we have the authority to take an investigation and work it; it’s plain and simple.”

Duke said after the initial investigation began, he got with the Wichita County’s District Attorney’s Office and was advised to hand the investigation off to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, but now it may go into a special prosecutor’s hands.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more of this investigation is uncovered.