DA seeks bond increase for murder suspect not paying ankle monitor rent

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder suspect who police said killed a man with an AR-15 at a Wichita Falls nightclub is behind on his rent of his ankle monitor, and the district attorney wants him back in jail until he posts a higher bond.

Trayvon Martease Strawn, 27, has been free since June 2019 after his original bond of $1.1 million was ordered reduced by former District Judge Barney Fudge to $125,000.

One of the conditions of Strawn’s bond was to wear an ankle monitor at his expense.

The D.A.’s office said the company that owns the monitor said Strawn is behind $3,800 as of February 10 and may cancel the service and remove the monitor, which would put Strawn in violation of his bond.

The monitor charge is set at $12 a day.

The prosecutor is asking Strawn be jailed until he post new bonds of $200,000.

The hearing on that motion is set for Thursday, March 18

Police said Strawn told them he got an AR-15 assault rifle from the trunk of his car after a disturbance at Studio E in August 2018.

Strawn told police he walked toward the front door of the club and a man came out and pulled a handgun and fired at Strawn, who began firing his AR-15 at the door.

Davonta Combs was pronounced dead at the hospital and two women were wounded in the shooting.

Strawn was also struck in the torso and thigh and driven to the hospital by another person.

Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another man, Demetrion Combs, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

That charge was dismissed after a grand jury returned a no bill, but Combs remains charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

While in jail, Strawn wrote a letter to former District Judge Barney Fudge proclaiming his innocence and pleading for a second chance because he had family that needed him.

Fudge approved a lower bond on June 11, 2019, with conditions including a curfew.