DA, Wichita Co. Tax Assessor-Collector respond to accusations about targeting Jody Wade’s businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earlier this week Texoma’s Homepage reported on the foreclosure sales of businesses and property once owned by longtime Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade.

After those bank foreclosure sales, Wade sent a statement and claimed the failure and sales of his businesses was partly the blame of harassment by the district attorney’s office and was forced by First Capital Bank and the County Tax Collector Tommy Smyth.

Wade said the District Attorney’s office has targeted him and the result was he had to shut down his Midland-Odessa towing operation.

District Attorney John Gillespie sent the KFDX newsroom the following response in regards to Jody Wade’s accusations: “The District Attorney’s office followed the same procedures in this case that we follow in every case. I make no apologies for enforcing the law. Mr. Wade is solely responsible for the crimes he has committed and their legal consequences.”

Wichita County Tax Assessor-Collector Tommy Smyth responded to a request for comment by saying his office was not responsible in any way for the first capital bank foreclosure sales, which he said involved four properties, including Big Daddy’s towing and property at 1200 Scott Street.

Smyth said his office is only involved in addressing Wade’s delinquent taxes, and their seizure warrant Monday only involved three pieces of towing equipment.

Smyth said his office has been attempting to collect Wade’s delinquent taxes for 2018 and his business personal property taxes and real property taxes for 2019 are also delinquent.