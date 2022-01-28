WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who told police he was trying to protect his daughter from bullies at school was arrested after witnesses and a victim said he put a knife to a girl’s throat near Wichita Falls High School.

Thomas Brown is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $10,000.

On Thursday, January 27, about 3:30 p.m., police received 911 calls about a man with a knife at Avenue G and Coyote Boulevard who was threatening to slit a girl’s throat.

The first officer to arrive said as he approached the area, he saw a man matching the description witnesses and the victim gave who was in the street near a black car. The officer approached him and asked him what was going on, and the man told him he believed he was going to jail.

When asked if he had a weapon, the officer said Brown pulled a black-handled pocket knife from his front pocket and gave it to the officer. He then agreed to tell the officer what had happened.

He said his daughter had called him and told him several high school girls were chasing her. He said his daughter has been the victim of bullying recently and he had spoken with the high school principal trying to get the issue resolved.

He said he went to find his daughter and met her near the intersection of Avenue G and Coyote Boulevard and decided to confront the girls she said were bullying her.

He said he went up to the group of girls who had been chasing her and told them he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter.

He said they exchanged words for a brief time, and he then pulled out his knife and raised it and went up to one of the girls and put it within inches of her throat with the blade extended.

The officer said the victim had the same version in her statement but also said Brown grabbed her around the back of her neck with his other hand.

She said she pulled the knife away and raised her knee to separate herself from Brown, then called 911.

Police obtained statements from several witnesses who said they saw Brown put the knife to the girl’s throat.