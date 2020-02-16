Dads, daughters dance the night away for Archer City VFD

The third annual Valentine’s Daddy Daughter Dance was a big hit, raising more than $1,600 for the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Dads, grandads and other special guys in Archer City danced the night away with their little girls for an evening at the Royal Theatre.

The third annual Valentine’s Daddy Daughter Dance was a big hit, raising more than $1,600 for the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.

Those $1,600 are going to help the fire department with day to day operations such as the upkeep of trucks and bunker gear.

Fire Chief William Petit said the fundraising event is great for their department because it’s something a number of the volunteers can relate to.

“Actually a group of teachers that thought of the idea so they had to ask our permission for the money to go to us and of course we said yes cause almost everyone on our department has a daughter,” Petit said.

The VFD always appreciates donations and those interested in can find an address to contribute to by clicking here.