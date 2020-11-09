Dairy Queen to honor veterans with free blizzard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The heroes, including veterans, active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard Treat.

All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork).

Veterans will be able to choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors:

Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat

Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat

OREO® Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat