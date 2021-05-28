Dale J. Nelsen, 98-year old WWII veteran, looks back on his crew, service ahead of Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFXD/KJTL) — Many celebrate Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day, but not as many have experienced what it takes to serve our country.

For those veterans, like 98-year old Wichita Falls resident U.S. Navy HMCS Dale J. Nelsen, this national holiday takes on an indescribable meaning.

So, from 1942…

“Well in North Africa, we got in on the tail end of that, it was still pretty rough where we were,” Nelsen said.

To 1945…

“Then we evaded Sicily, our ship was damaged a little bit, we didn’t have any air cover and very little in Italy,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen served as virtually the only medic for a 140-man crew in the Navy, from Africa to Italy and on.

“Then went to Kolkata, then the six of us went alone and we went up a river in Berma,” Nelsen said.

Dale participated in an operation so secret, he hasn’t been able to find record of it, on the United States or British side.

“We snuck in behind the lines, and we were the last of the six, they did fire at us, they knew something was there but they didn’t know where we were,” Nelsen said.

Instructed with carrying heavy equipment for British troops behind Japanese enemy lines, mile after mile.

“We went all that way for a landing that took a few hours, then back out again,” Nelsen said.

They never stayed in one place too long, or missed out on the action World War II brought.

“We went to Scotland to trade out our guns, then eventually Normandy and Omaha beach,” Nelsen said.

So now, armed with all of those memories, at 98, Nelsen finds himself looking back on the times spent with his crew as Memorial Day comes around, those who made it home and those who didn’t.

“All of those white crosses, and all of those young men who gave up everything,” Nelsen said. “Who knows what they could have done for this country, and sacrificed in a war that was necessary, but too bad, too bad it was necessary.”

Along with the bonds that came from the war.

“I don’t think people who have not been through something like this can possibly recognize that bond… I can’t explain it,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen even planned crew reunions for 18 years after returning, now as he’s just one of two left from the original crew, he would like to see schools continue prioritizing the importance of their service.

“It can’t be at the top of the list all the time, but it ought to be taught in schools so they know the history of this country,” Nelsen said.

When he left for the war, he was a pharmacist mate second class, then he rose to first class, and then chief, all while overseas, even actually buying his first chief uniform in England.

Memories that will last a lifetime and even to this day, still leave him with that itch.

“And I still love to see those ships on the TV, it’s a thrill to see them, you kind of wish you were young,” Nelsen said.

Nelson served just more than 40 years in the Navy and he speaks around town about the importance of the Honor Flight for vets, and tries to get as many people involved as possible!