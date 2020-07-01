Dallas-based hemp facility considers Wichita Falls for major investment

The Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate after being awarded the Texas Economic Development Council’s Workforce Excellence Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is a finalist for a Dallas-based hemp processing facility, and the Wichita Falls City Council will vote on a multi-million dollar proposal on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Wichita Falls is one of several potential locations under consideration by Panda Biotech as the home of the Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin. Panda Biotech, LLC is a first-mover in the emerging U.S. industrial hemp fiber, hurd and cellulose industry.

In a statement from Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Katie Britt, the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation preliminarily approved a $2.8million incentive package.

The Wichita Falls City Council will vote on the proposal the Camber of Commerce presented to WFEDC on Tuesday, July 7.

“The Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin will have an enormous potential to attract members and suppliers who will be needed to support a facility of this size,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim stated in a press release. “This project would not only diversify our industrial base, but could also add tremendous value to our region’s agricultural economy.”

For more information on the project, Texomans are encouraged to contact Florsheim at 940-723-2741.