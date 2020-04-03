Dallas County extends stay-at-home order until May 20

FILE – This Sept. 22, 2005 file photo shows Houston, Texas. Three metro areas in the Lone Star State had some of the biggest population gains over the past decade, according to figures released Thursday, March 26, 2020, by the U.S. Census Bureau. Dallas increased by 1.2 million people, the most of any U.S. metro area, followed by Houston, which added another 1.1 million residents over the decade. Austin grew by more than a half million residents from 2010 to 2019, the eighth biggest numeric growth among U.S. metros, according to the bureau’s population estimates.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

DALLAS CO. (NBC) — The Dallas County Commissioners Court is extending the county’s stay-at-home order until May 20 to fight the continued spread of COVID-19, the virus that has spread around the planet and sickened more than 1 million people and killed more than 55,000, including 35 in North Texas.

The order was put to a vote Friday morning during a special meeting of the commissioner’s court in which Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins shared several COVID-19 projection models (see them at the bottom of the article) showing when a surge of cases was expected to peak in the county.

For Dallas County, as well as Tarrant, Denton and Collin, with mitigation efforts, the peak was expected to hit around April 20; positive cases will continue after the peak, though dwindling, for several weeks afterward.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News described the special meeting as “tense” and “punctuated by debates over hospital readiness, the cost of coronavirus pandemic and how best to help the region’s most vulnerable.”

DallasNews.com reported County Commissioner John Wiley Price, who represents southern Dallas, was the lone vote against the plan saying the restrictions that are currently in place are “choking” his constituents and urged the court to allow pawn shops to open as an essential business so that people could get quick access to cash.

Jenkins’ original order, DallasNews reported, was amended to instruct him to find new ways to provide services to the county without contributing further to the spread of the virus.

Thank you @elbagarcia @TMD_DallasComm @JJKoch for extending the declaration until May 20th. Your decision to put public health first sends a strong message to healthcare heroes and residents. We will continue to work with you, the business community and residents to save lives. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 3, 2020

Since reporting their first two cases on March 10, Dallas County has grown to 831 positive cases through Thursday, with 200 positive cases added in the last two days alone. Since March 10, the county has recorded 17 deaths associated with COVID-19 infection.