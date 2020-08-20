Dallas man facing evading charge after police say he lead them on chase, drove at pedestrians in yard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas man is facing an evading charge after leading Wichita Falls police on a nearly 20-street chase, eventually turning into a yard where bystanders had to dive for cover.

Quenton Marquest Howell is charged with evading arrest in connection to the incident that occurred Saturday, August 15.

Howell’s bond was set at $5,000, which he posted prior to his release Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Fifth Street on Saturday night in reference to a call of a disturbance.

Officers said they heard a loud bang and saw a muzzle flash when they arrived, at which time they said they saw a white Cadillac fleeing the scene, so they gave chase.

The chase when down Fifth Street, north on Reilly Avenue, west on Whitney Street, south on Farris Street, which turns into Tulsa Street, then onto Smith Street, Offutt Street, Fifth Street, back on Farris Street and then onto Sixth Street.

The chase proceeded north on Patterson Street, east on Fifth Street, south on Reilly Avenue, west on McLaughlin Street, north on Farris Street, east on Fifth Street, onto Smith Street, west on Tulsa Street, and east onto Fifth Street.

Police said Howell then drove into a yard filled with people, who jumped and dove out of the way.

Police said the chase then continued after Howell went back on Patterson Street, then McLaughlin Street, then north on Smith Street and south on Offutt Street before returning to the yard on Fifth Street.

Officers said the door then flew open and they took Howell into custody in the yard.